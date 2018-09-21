CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 20: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the third quarter against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (CBS/AP) – Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery!

The Cleveland Browns used the Eagles’ famous Philly Special Thursday night to convert a two-point conversion in their win over the New York Jets.

Running back Duke Johnson took the snap, gave the ball to Landy on a reverse and the receiver lofted a pass to Mayfield in the end zone. The play was reminiscent of the one the Eagles pulled off in last year’s Super Bowl win when QB Nick Foles caught a TD pass.

“We call it the ‘Philly Special’,” guard Joel Bitonio said. “We saw Philadelphia run it in the Super Bowl and they said, ‘Hey, we can do that.’ The funny thing is that Tyrod has taken every rep on it so Baker has not ran it at all. First rep was a perfect rep, though. He did good.”

The win snapped a 19-game win-less streak for the Browns that stretched 635 days.

A lot of teams could start using that play since the Birds executed it to perfection in the Super Bowl.

