PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A controversial street renaming ceremony is happening Friday for former Philadelphia Mayor Wilson Goode.

Part of North 59th Street in Overbook will officially be renamed after him.

Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to deliver remarks and Goode himself is also expected to attend.

Groups opposed to the name change also plan to be there to protest.

They say it’s insensitive to rename a street after the man who was in charge during the MOVE confrontation in 1985.

The city dropped a bomb on Osage Avenue, killing eleven people and destroying dozens of homes.