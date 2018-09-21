  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A controversial street renaming ceremony is happening Friday for former Philadelphia Mayor Wilson Goode.

Part of North 59th Street in Overbook will officially be renamed after him.

Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to deliver remarks and Goode himself is also expected to attend.

Groups opposed to the name change also plan to be there to protest.

They say it’s insensitive to rename a street after the man who was in charge during the MOVE confrontation in 1985.

The city dropped a bomb on Osage Avenue, killing eleven people and destroying dozens of homes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s