Ryan Mayer

Cleveland, OH (CBS Local)- Cleveland Browns running back Carlos Hyde had quite the night on Thursday. First, the running back had 23 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns while helping the Browns beat the Jets 21-17. It was Cleveland’s first win in 635 days!

Then, after the game, Hyde rushed to the hospital where his wife had gone into labor and ended up delivering the couple’s new baby boy into the world.

Hyde had been awaiting the birth of the child for the past few days and was originally hoping that he would be able to see his son’s birth prior to the game against the Jets on Thursday night.

Baby watch continues, Carlos Hyde has arrived. He’s stretching, but I’m told the baby has yet to arrive pic.twitter.com/qqzwSfKhrv — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) September 20, 2018

Hyde took the opportunity to pay tribute to his yet to be born son during the game after scoring one of his two touchdowns on the night.

.@elguapo's off to the hospital to welcome his son into the world! So his TD celebration was very appropriate 👶 pic.twitter.com/ot1joNFaan — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2018

Oh, by the way, to cap it all off, Thursday was Hyde’s 28th birthday.