PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The newest and biggest Wawa now stands in the heart of Drexel University’s campus in University City.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at the new Wawa on the 3300 block of Market Street.

Dozens of people came out for the ceremony on Friday morning.

The new store offered free cups of coffee and a tour of the more than 87,000-square-foot building.

The new location is also offering Drexel-inspired hot and cold specialty drinks.