WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are investigating a reported explosion in Whitehall Township, Friday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to Juniper Drive, around 3:24 a.m.

Crews say an unspecified device was found at the scene.

The Allentown Bomb Squad and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are currently investigating.

No further information has been released.