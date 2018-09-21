PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If it was up to Amazon, the most basic of tasks would be controlled by voice, from microwaving popcorn, to switching up the music in your car.

The tech giant unveiled 70 new gadgets Friday furthering their goal of placing its ‘Alexa’ voice assistant everywhere its customers are.

Among the new products: an Amazon-branded microwave that can be told to defrost peas or reheat coffee.

And a new Echo for cars that can be asked to play podcasts, give driving directions or make a phone call.