COLORADO (CBS) – A team in Colorado took the idea of helping others– to new heights.

The non-profit organization “No Barriers” helped a Utah woman in a wheelchair climb a 14,000 foot mountain.

Reaching the summit of a Colorado 14er is a feat for anyone – Nerissa Cannon did it in her wheelchair.

“The majority of the people that ended up on the hike, I didn’t know before that day,” said Cannon.

Twenty seven people from different parts of Colorado met Cannon at the base of Mt. Beirstadt over the weekend. Starting before the sun, the group set out to help her conquer her goal, among them was Erik Weihenmayer

“There’s a lot of towing and pulling and spotting, and even carrying along the way,” said Weihenmayer.

Weihenmayer is the first blind person to summit Mt. Everest and co-founded the non-profit No Barriers – who helped organize the climb. Cannon turned to the organization after learning she would be confined to a wheelchair, five years ago.

“Doctors haven’t really been able to give me a definitive answer on what it is, and seeking the answer was actually stunting me,” said Cannon.

“She said, ‘Hey, you think I can do a 14er?’ and we said, ‘You definitely could!’ and now in my mind I’m thinking, you definitely could but a lot could go wrong too right?” said Weihenmayer.

After 5 hours, Cannon and the team that rallied behind her reached the top.

“It was really gusty on the ridge before we made the last climb through the boulders and then we got to the top and it was clear and calm and just still just indescribable,” said Cannon.

The total trip up and down the mountain took the group about 10 hours.

No Barriers is a Colorado organization. If you’d like to learn more about all of the work they do, click here.