CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Motorists traveling on the Black Horse Pike in Bellmawr Thursday morning should use caution after a truck spilled crates of live chickens onto the roadway.

It happened around 5:30 a.m., just north of the New Jersey Turnpike.

There are reports the chickens are walking along the roadway.

The incident has one lane closed in both directions while crews work to clear the scene.