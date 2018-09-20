Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new effort is underway to break up congestion in Center City.

City officials announced they are joining forces with the Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia Parking Authority for an enforcement blitz in two sections of Center City plagued by congestion.

The parking enforcement officers will be instructed to immediately issue a ticket to any vehicle violating no stopping and no standing violations.

Police will also be increasing enforcement of illegal movements.

“We have all seen it, backups happen when people double park – the dreaded double park – stop at a bus lane and make other illegal movements,” said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

This joint effort to ease the gridlock will start next week, with the initial focus on illegal movements along Market from 13th to 7th Streets and Chestnut from 22nd down to 10th Streets. The PPA will immediately begin ticketing cars violating parking rules.

“Our goal — let me make it clear — is not to issue more parking tickets but to deter unsafe behavior in a broader effort to eliminate congestion from our streets,” said Scott Petri, executive director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

With Center City’s explosive growth in recent years with more than 50,000 new residents and jobs since 2010, city officials say it’s more important now than ever to try to keep traffic flowing, and that includes mass transit vehicles as well.

“When all of us who share these streets do our part and follow the rules, we keep things moving,” said SEPTA general manager Jeffrey Knueppel. “And, yes, that includes us.”

Traffic congestion costs Philadelphians valuable time and affects quality of life. City officials are hoping that buses, walkers, bicyclists and drivers can all coexist in a way that moves everyone along smoothly.

“The goal is to change the culture in Center City – the traffic culture, the driving culture,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Melvin Singleton.

These hot spot areas along Market and Chestnut Streets have been a consistent problem. According to the PPA, in the past two years, parking enforcement officials have issued 3,300 parking violations in bus zones alone. Overall, approximately 290,000 tickets have been issued for safety violations in the past year.