Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re familiar with Blue Bell, you probably know about Phil’s Tavern. Over the years, it has become a landmark in the area.

The huge menu offers plenty of options, but also helps to tell a story.

There are three things that describe Phil’s Tavern in Blue Bell. “Great food, great friends, and great drinks,” says owner Chuck Compagnucci.

When you visit, you’ll spot those friends sharing a drink, talking about great times at the bar, and great portions of flavor-packed food flying out of the kitchen heading to the dining room.

Portions so big they’ve gone through 4,000 to-go boxes already and they’re still counting.

“I say that’s why you come back,” laughs Compagnucci.

Compagnucci says “the book” or the menu of about 300 items is meant to give off a diner mentality so they can give you what you want, whenever you want it.

But look closer at each item and you’ll get a taste of the people who are happy to serve you — from Lupo’s Caesar Sandwich to Katie’s Turkey Club Wrap.

One, in particular, was Compagnucci’s Russian employee and Ambler native, Mr. Frank Bruno.

A World War II veteran, Mr. Bruno is remembered as a father to those who knew him and missed by Phil’s Tavern regulars.

“Everyone should have a Frank Bruno,” says Compagnucci — And you can.

The “Bruno” is a corned beef special served opened-faced with Russian dressing.

The sandwich offers everything you could want with a creamy, slightly salty, tangy beef.

Erin’s lobster BLT with Cajun mayo offers a “slightly sweet, smokey, tangy, creamy crispy bread on the outside”.

And a word to the wise, don’t miss out on the crabcake rib combo for kicks!

You share a couple laughs, share a couple ribs — or you don’t — but it’s all good at Phil’s Tavern.