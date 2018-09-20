  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  New research suggests married men are significantly out-earning single men and both married and single women.

That’s according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

The study says married men’s peak income age is 47. Around that time, they’re averaging about $86,000 dollars per year.

married men make more moeny study Research: Married Men Out Earning Single Men

Credit: CBS3

Meanwhile, the other groups are earning between $45,000 and $51,000 a year.

The author suggests the trend might be because men with higher wages are more likely to get married.

