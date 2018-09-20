Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New research suggests married men are significantly out-earning single men and both married and single women.

Pumpkin Pups Vs. Hot Dogs: Pet Costumes On The Rise This Halloween

That’s according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

The study says married men’s peak income age is 47. Around that time, they’re averaging about $86,000 dollars per year.

Ticketmaster Facing Accusations Running Ticket Scalping Scheme Following Undercover Investigation

Meanwhile, the other groups are earning between $45,000 and $51,000 a year.

The author suggests the trend might be because men with higher wages are more likely to get married.