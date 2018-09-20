  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — One year after Holly Glen Elementary in Williamstown closed because of mold, there is still no word when the building might reopen.

‘It’s Concerning’: Parents, Students Frustrated By Mold At Upper Perkiomen High School

Things are quiet outside Holly Glen Elementary School and have been for almost a year. Besides mold removal experts, the hallways have been empty.

Across town, hundreds of people, Holly Glen elementary students, teachers, and parents, got together to catch up on life during a cookout. Since the shutdown, students are attending different Monroe Township schools.

holy glen school 2 Mold Cleaning Continues At Holly Glen, One Year After Closure

Credit: CBS3

Administrators say they are doing everything possible to open the building as soon as it’s safe.

“I think it’s been an adjustment period for everyone. I think the teachers, students, and parents have adjusted very well but I do know that everyone wants to be back together again. We miss our Holly Glen family,” principal Karen Pontano-Crossley said.

Temple Football Recruit Kicked Off High School Team Because He’s Homeless Offered Home

District officials say they don’t have a set date to open the school.

They want the building completely safe before the doors open.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s