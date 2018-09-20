Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — One year after Holly Glen Elementary in Williamstown closed because of mold, there is still no word when the building might reopen.

Things are quiet outside Holly Glen Elementary School and have been for almost a year. Besides mold removal experts, the hallways have been empty.

Across town, hundreds of people, Holly Glen elementary students, teachers, and parents, got together to catch up on life during a cookout. Since the shutdown, students are attending different Monroe Township schools.

Administrators say they are doing everything possible to open the building as soon as it’s safe.

“I think it’s been an adjustment period for everyone. I think the teachers, students, and parents have adjusted very well but I do know that everyone wants to be back together again. We miss our Holly Glen family,” principal Karen Pontano-Crossley said.

District officials say they don’t have a set date to open the school.

They want the building completely safe before the doors open.