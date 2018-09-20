Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A judge rules numerous women accusing Bill Cosby of sexual misconduct will not be able to testify at his sentencing on Monday.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill denied the district attorney’s request to admit evidence of alleged uncharged criminal acts.

The 81-year-old Cosby’s potential sentence ranges from the 30-year maximum term to probation. State guidelines suggest a one- to four-year sentence.

Prosecutors wanted some of Cosby’s 60 other accusers to testify Monday to show that a pattern of sexual misconduct makes him a predator and a danger. Five of them testified at the April retrial, when a jury convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

