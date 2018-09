Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s not every day you see a Super Bowl champion bagging groceries, but Eagles running back Jay Ajayi did bag groceries in the city’s Wissinoming section last night.

He was at the ShopRite on Tulip Street as a part of the “Help Bag Hunger Day” event.

The event is designed to help raise awareness of hunger issues in the community.

The “Help Bag Hunger Campaign” has raise more than $48 million for local food banks since 1999.