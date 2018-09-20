Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Popularity in pet costumes is on the rise this Halloween as Americans get ready to spend $9 billion for the second consecutive year on the spooky holiday.

The National Retail Federation found that 175 million Americans will participate in Halloween festivities with more pets parading in their finest getups than ever before.

Americans Spend Nearly $3,000 A Year On Things We Don’t Need, Report Finds

“Out of the 31.3 million Americans planning to dress their pets in costumes, millennials (25-34) are most likely to dress up their pets, the highest we have seen in the history of our surveys,” said Phil Rist, executive vice president of strategy for Prosper Insights.

Pumpkin, hot dog, and bumblebee are expected to be the top three costumes for cats and dogs this year.

“One of the biggest trends this year is the growth of spending on pet costumes,” Rist added.

Roughly $3.2 billion will be spent on costumes, while $2.7 billion will be spent on decorations and $2.6 billion will go to candy. Americans are expected to only spend $400 million on greeting cards.

Individually, fans of Halloween are expected to spend about $86.79 each, which is more than how much people spent last year.

The most popular costumes for children will be princess, superhero, and Batman, according to the survey that polled nearly 7,000 people.

Ticketmaster Facing Accusations Running Ticket Scalping Scheme Following Undercover Investigation

Witch, vampire, and zombie are expected to be the most popular costume choices for adults.

In 2017, people spent a record $9.1 billion on the holiday.