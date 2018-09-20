Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two gunmen behind a robbery spree in Cheltenham Township and Philadelphia have struck again.

They hit a Metro PCS store on the 1500 block of Wadsworth Avenue in the city.

The FBI is again asking for the public’s help to get these thieves off the streets.

This is the 10th robbery to take place along the border of the township and the city in the past month.

A Rite Aid store has been hit twice.

If you know any information about the robberies, call the FBI or Philadelphia Police Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.

There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.