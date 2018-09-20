Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Broadway and Hollywood stars have teamed up in a locally-produced music video to help raise funds and awareness to battle cystic fibrosis.

The inspiration for the music video comes from two young ladies both fighting chronic diseases who live in Lower Merion and the voices in the piece come from Broadway stars who donated their time.

Emily Kramer-Golinkoff, 33, suffers from the fatal disease, but instead of giving up, she was motivated to do something about her deteriorating condition. With the help of her mother, Liza Kramer, she co-founded Emily’s Entourage.

The Philadelphia-based nonprofit has big hopes of accelerating research and drug development for cystic fibrosis as well as many other genetic diseases caused by a mutation in the DNA like muscular dystrophy and cancer.

Elizabeth Phillipson-Weiner, who has battled Crohn’s disease since she was 14, was so inspired by Golinkoff’s story that she decided to write an anthem to encourage herself and others to rise above illness and fear.

Phillipson-Weiner’s anthem, “Anyway,” carries a powerful message of courage, bravery, and resilience, as well as the power of a community willing to offer support during trying times.

“I kind of always had this feeling with Crohn’s that it was this, like, monster lurking in the corner, kind of waiting to almost take my life away from me,” explains Phillipson-Weiner.

Phillipson-Weiner, who is determined to fight the digestive disease, says the song was inspired by Kramer-Golinkoff, who’s battling a rare form of cystic fibrosis which affects the lungs and other organs.

“When they put on armor I love that,” said Kramer-Golinkoff.

“It’s truly overwhelming. When you’re cold contacting someone and they just sort of show up to this recording session,” Kramer-Golinkoff tells Eyewitness News. “They just had the biggest hearts and they were so kind”.

Emily’s Entourage got its local start in and around Narberth which is where the video was shot.

“The spirit of Emily’s Entourage is, you put a need out to the universe and people have these enormous hearts and want to help and people come out of the woodwork to make the seemingly impossible happen,” Kramer-Golinkoff explains.

That coming together included Broadway stars who donated their time and voices to be in the music video. Among them was Javier Munoz, who starred in Hamilton.

Kramer-Golinkoff says they nailed the song. “They captured our experience in such an incredible way.”

The message is that everyone has the power to rise above obstacles to create change together.

Her entourage charity has raised millions for research.

More information about the campaign and ways to donate can be found on Emily’s Entourage website.