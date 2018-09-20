Beer On Tap: Airline Celebrates Oktoberfest With Kegs During Flights

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MUNICH, Germany (CBS) — In the spirit of Oktoberfest, which officially kicks off this week, German airline Lufthansa is treating travelers to Bavarian festivities while they’re in the air.

Travelers flying from Munich to New York/Newark, to Singapore, and to Shanghai will be served draft beer during their trip.

Business class flyers on those flights will be treated to Oktoberfest-themed foods like ox tartare with truffle, Arctic char with Riesling sauce, and pistachio pesto.

If that doesn’t get travelers in the Oktoberfest spirit enough, Lufthansa cabin crew and employees will also be decked out in traditional costumes until Oct. 7 when the event ends.

Passengers who land in Munich during the first weekend of Oktoberfest will receive an “Oktoberfest treat box” that contain snacks, a ribbon for a beer mug, a vitamin drink, and more.

Munich-bound and Munich-based travelers can also enjoy an Oktoberfest menu served at Lufthansa lounges.

The airline is also serving an Oktoberfest menu in its lounges for grabbing a quick snack when you land, or keeping that party going right until takeoff.