PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A pricey designer sneaker is sparking controversy after claims the distressed sneaker is “mocking poverty.”

The sneakers by Italian brand Golden Goose retail for $530, but it’s not only the hefty price tag that has many talking. It’s the fact the sneakers look like an old battered pair you’re most likely to find in a trash can.

The “Superstar Taped Sneaker” is described on Nordstrom’s website as a “distressed leather sneaker” with a “crumply, hold-it-all-together tape” and “a grungy rubber cupsole.”

Many have taken to social media to call out the brand for “poverty appropriation.”

One Twitter user wrote, “There are people in the world wearing plastic bags as shoes because they can’t afford any but these HIDEOUS things are selling for $500.”

Another person Tweeted, “The ‘Golden Goose’ here is anyone who would consider paying $530 for these glorified poverty sneakers. # auspol.”

The ‘Golden Goose’ here is anyone who would consider paying $530 for these glorified poverty sneakers. #auspol pic.twitter.com/NeSS40Kksh — Sandra K Eckersley🔹 (@SandraEckersley) September 20, 2018

But this isn’t the first time people have bashed the brand for their distressed look. Golden Goose released an almost-identical pair of duct-tape sneakers in 2016, which also caught a lot of flak.

Lmao wait one minute pic.twitter.com/o97SzUqynI — Bokeh Bob (@fka_nerdferg) August 27, 2016

Poverty appropriation – $585 'distressed shoes' at Barneys New York promoted by Jay Z and Justin Bieber pic.twitter.com/DrXPgO2PUr — Paul Baldovin (@PaulBaldovin) August 30, 2016

The brand has defended their sneakers by saying the shoes “pay homage to the West Coast’s skater culture.”