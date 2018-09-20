Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (CBS) — A new warning for parents if your kids play video games online with strangers.

Police say a New York man threatened a boy playing the popular online game Fortnite.

Police arrested Michael Aliperti after they say he threatened the 11-year-old boy.

The 45-year-old allegedly used text and voice messages over the Xbox platform to make the threats.

Authorities say it all started after the man lost to the boy.

Investigators also say Aliperti told the boy he knew where he goes to school.

According to his lawyer, the suspect has three children of his own and is currently in the middle of a divorce.