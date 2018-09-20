  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (CBS) — A new warning for parents if your kids play video games online with strangers.

Fortnite ‘Ninja’: Richard Tyler Blevins Becomes 1st Esports Player Featured On ESPN Cover

Police say a New York man threatened a boy playing the popular online game Fortnite.

Police arrested Michael Aliperti after they say he threatened the 11-year-old boy.

michael aliperti fortnite threat 45 Year Old Man Accused Of Threatening 11 Year Old Boy While Playing Fortnite

Credit: CBS3

The 45-year-old allegedly used text and voice messages over the Xbox platform to make the threats.

Authorities say it all started after the man lost to the boy.

‘Fortnite’ Blamed For Ruining Marriages

Investigators also say Aliperti told the boy he knew where he goes to school.

According to his lawyer, the suspect has three children of his own and is currently in the middle of a divorce.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s