PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia and several other cities throughout Pennsylvania made the cut in a recent study of the best places to live in the United States.

A U.S. News & World Report study measured 125 cities across the nation and found that several Pennsylvania-based cities made the cut, including the City of Brotherly Love.

A place needed to have “good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life,” according to U.S. News in order to make the list.

Lancaster ranked 32nd with an overall score of 6.6 out of 10. Its “balance between natural and commercial spaces” can be attributed to its rank.

Harrisburg took the 45th spot on the list with a score of 6.6 out of 10 as well.

Pittsburgh was the list’s 57th best city and further down Philadelphia came in at 98 with an overall score of 6.2.

An older study from Wallethub ranked Philly as one of the worst big cities to live in.