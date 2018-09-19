Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CLEVELAND (CBS) – A 19-year-old who mowed an obscene message onto a high school field will avoid jail time.

But — he’ll have to pay his debt to society in another way.

Cody Scott mowed the obscene message at a Cleveland-area school back in June.

The judge gave Scott a choice, he could either serve time in jail or mow the entire field with a push mower.

Scott decided to skip the jail time and will mow the field on Wednesday.

He’ll also have to serve six months of probation and get his GED.