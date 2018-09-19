  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 15-year-old has been transported to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in the city’s Tioga section.

It happened on North Broad Street and West Erie Avenue, around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The teen was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital in stable condition, with head injuries.

Police say the vehicle stayed on scene.

No further information has been released.

  1. bluebees (@bluebees) says:
    September 19, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Do your sports writers say that a home run ball was hit by a bat, or do they say that the player hit the ball? “A car driver struck a teen” You make it sound like it was a driverless car

