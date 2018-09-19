Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 15-year-old has been transported to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in the city’s Tioga section.
It happened on North Broad Street and West Erie Avenue, around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The teen was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital in stable condition, with head injuries.
Police say the vehicle stayed on scene.
No further information has been released.
Do your sports writers say that a home run ball was hit by a bat, or do they say that the player hit the ball? “A car driver struck a teen” You make it sound like it was a driverless car