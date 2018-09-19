Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report is revealing that many Americans have diabetes and don’t even know it.

Data from a National Health and Nutrition Examination survey estimates that more than 30 percent of American adults with diabetes don’t realize they are suffering from it.

Nearly 10 percent of the U.S. population had diabetes as of 2015.

It also revealed that one in seven adults suffer from diabetes, but many of them are in the dark about their condition.

Diabetes is the seventh-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the report.

The survey gathered data between 2013 and 2016.