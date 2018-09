Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man has been taken into custody after a barricade situation in the city’s Nicetown section, Wednesday morning.

It happened along the 1900 block of Roberts Avenue, around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the man’s girlfriend, who was inside the home, stayed calm and helped convince the suspect to surrender peacefully after he fired his gun inside the home.

The woman and a 2-year-old girl were inside the home at the time, they were not hurt.