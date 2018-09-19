Comments
MASONTOWN (KDKA) – Police have responded to a shooting at a magistrate’s office in Fayette County.
Multiple sources tell KDKA the shooting happened inside the office of Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock on East Church Avenue in Masontown.
At least 5 people were shot, including one police officer.
At least two people were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital, but their conditions are unknown.
The police officer was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok.
Multiple sources say the shooter is dead.
There is no current threat to the public.
State police will be holding a press conference at 5 p.m.
No other information has been released at this time.