Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MASONTOWN (KDKA) – Police have responded to a shooting at a magistrate’s office in Fayette County.

Multiple sources tell KDKA the shooting happened inside the office of Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock on East Church Avenue in Masontown.

At least 5 people were shot, including one police officer.

At least two people were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

The police officer was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok.

State Police-Uniontown is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at District Magistrate Daniel Shimshock’s Office in Masontown Fayette County. The scene is secure with no imminent threat the the community. — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) September 19, 2018

Multiple sources say the shooter is dead.

There is no current threat to the public.

State police will be holding a press conference at 5 p.m.

No other information has been released at this time.