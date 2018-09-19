Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have identified a man who was recently admitted to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

On Sunday, Sept. 16, a man between the ages of 18 and 24 was admitted to the ICU at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with internal head injuries.

The man has tattoos of the name “Melissa” on the back on his neck and left forearm and a web tattoo on his right elbow.

We are seeking the public’s help in identifying this male. On 9/16 ,the male was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he was admitted w/ head injuries. W/M 18-24, thin build, tattoo of “Melissa” on the back of his neck & left forearm. Call 911 w/ info pic.twitter.com/e3eErr7pf6 — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) September 18, 2018

Police have been able to locate his family.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or 911.