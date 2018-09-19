Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A City of Philadelphia worker is stabbed in Kensington.

It happened Wednesday just before 8 a.m. on Mascher Street.

A worker with the Community Life Improvement Program was approached from behind.

The suspect announced a robbery, stabbed the worker, and then fled without taking anything.

The victim attempted to drive himself to the hospital.

“When he got to the area of 8th and Indiana, he became faint and dizzy and he pulled over. He flagged down a nearby police officer who transported him to Temple Hospital,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Nicholas Brown.

The 53-year-old worker is hospitalized in stable condition.