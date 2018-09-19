Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A woman has died after witnesses report a tree fell on her Tuesday evening when her son tried to cut it down.

The incident happened at a homeless camp in a wooded area between Bristol Pike and Dixon Avenue at approximately 6:40 p.m.

“Further investigation revealed her son had been notching a dead tree to fall away from the camp. The tree snapped, fell the opposite way, glanced off a standing tree, and landed on his mom’s tent. Mom was lying face down in the tent,” police say.

The part of the tree that fell onto the woman’s torso was about 50 feet long and 8-12 inches in diameter.

An autopsy found that the woman died from blunt trauma to the chest. No one else was injured.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.