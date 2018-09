Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

(CBS Local)– Mickey Mouse made his first appearance on screen 90 years ago and Oreo wants to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Disney and Oreo worked together to create limited-edition birthday cake flavored Oreos.

According to reports, the new cookies will be available nationwide starting on September 24. There will be three different designs on top of the Oreos: a party horn, a big 90 and Mickey himself.