PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a gunman after a shooting near a Temple University building.

It happened just before midnight on the 1400 block of West Venango Street, just steps from Temple’s Health Sciences Center.

Officers found the victim lying on the front lawn of a vacant property, shot multiple times. They rushed him to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Officials are trying to figure out a motive for the gunfire.

“Due to the fact that the victim is hit so many times, at least five to seven times, it appears that he was clearly the intended target,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Temple University students received an alert, telling them to avoid the area.

Police say university surveillance camera captured a possible suspect running from the scene.

