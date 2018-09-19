  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The world of professional gaming continues to grow stronger.

This week ESPN Magazine featured a pro gamer as their “cover athlete” for the first time.

Richard Tyler Blevins, is better known as Fortnite’s “Ninja.”

He is one of the most successful professional gamers to take Esports to the mainstream.

The goal for players of Fortnite is to be the last of 100 fighters standing after being dropped onto an island.

The 27-year-old shot to fame in March after he and Drake played the game with rapper Travis Scott.

