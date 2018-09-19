Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 9 months after a historic snowstorm in Erie, Pa., the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Erie is seeing a baby boom.

They say there is an increase in deliveries and most of the babies being born right now were conceived during Erie’s historic Christmas Day snow last winter.

Yesterday Santa and Mrs. Claus paid and early visit to the newborns as part of the hospitals ‘snow-storm’ baby party.

Doctors have delivered more than 120 babies in the past two weeks and that’s ‘way ahead’ of the usual average.