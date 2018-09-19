Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Homeowners are able to call a New Jersey-based company to get narcotics dogs to seek out any potential illegal drugs in their residence.

3DK-9 has highly-trained K9 teams that seek out the odor of illegal narcotics and prescription opioids in a person’s home.

“This country’s drug epidemic does not discriminate. 3DK-9 provides a discreet, non-confrontational way of helping families identifying if there’s a substance abuse problem” the company says.

When the company performs a sweep of the home, they must have written permission from the homeowner or the property’s legal representation present.

During the sweep, the handler and K9 will move room-to-room, and if the dog detects a scent, the handler will inform the homeowner or representative and mark the spot.

“Our canine narcotic detection services team will not seek out drugs nor will they dispose of substances. Exposure and disposal of narcotics are left to the discretion of the legal representative,” the company states.

The company also provides narcotic detection services for business owners, schools and other facilities.