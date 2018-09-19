Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Apple is rolling out new features to help parents manage kids’ screen time.

Parents can now remotely limit how much time children spend on certain apps like games or entertainment.

They can choose to always allow other apps like e-books and homework sites.

“Screen Time is great for everyone to better understand and manage their device usage, but can be especially helpful for kids and families,” says the leading tech company.

Parents can also schedule a quiet time when the devices cannot be used.

People can also use the time limits on themselves.

Apple says it wants to help users balance all things that are important in their lives.