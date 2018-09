Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To the moon! Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese entrepreneur and collector, is headed to the moon.

Maezawa will be the first person to travel into lunar orbit since the last Apollo mission in 1972.

The billionaire is the first paying customer to ride Space-X.

He wants to pay for several artists to join him on the trek.

The trip is projected for 2023.