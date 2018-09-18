PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – UPS says they expect to hire roughly 100,000 people for the holiday season this year.

“Every year, we deliver the holidays for millions of customers,” said Jim Barber, chief operating officer. “In order to make that happen, we also deliver thousands of great seasonal jobs at our facilities across the country.”

The seasonal employees will assist the company during the holiday season from November through January 2019.

UPS says over the last three years, 35 percent of the people UPS hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over.

