Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students in Texas may no longer be required to learn about Hillary Clinton and Barry Goldwater.

They might be taken out of a new social class curriculum based on recommendations that came out this month.

The Texas State Board Of Education says the goal is to have students go deeper into subjects rather than emphasizing memorization.

Chicago 4 Year Old Named Florence Called To Help Hurricane Florence Victims

The remuneration to remove Hillary Clinton and Barry Goldwater was made after volunteers rated historical figures based on their impact and other factors.

The proposal would also eliminate Helen Keller.

The final vote is for November.