MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – The trial of a man charged with the killing of a South Jersey radio host is entering its second day.

Ferdinand Augello is accused of shooting April Kauffman in her Linwood home in 2012.

On Monday, a former pagan motorcycle gang leader told the court, that Kaufmann was killed to stop her from exposing a drug ring run by Kauffman’s husband, Dr. James Kauffman, and the motorcycle gang.