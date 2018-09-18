BREAKING:Bucks County DA: Mother Charged In Poisoning Death Of 2-Year-Old Son
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV
File Photo (Credit: Thinkstock)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

HOUSTON (CBS) – A Texas university is offering free tuition for middle-income families who make less than $130,000 a year.

The new program, called The Rice Investment, was announced this week at Rice University, a 300-acre campus just outside of Houston.

The university says starting next fall, all undergraduates whose families make between $65,000 and $130,000 a year will be eligible for a full scholarship. Families making between $130,000 and $200,000 a year will be eligible to receive half of their tuition covered.

“Talent deserves opportunity,” Rice President David Leebron said. “We’ve built on our already generous financial aid to provide more support to lower-income and middle-class families and ensure that these students have access to the best in private higher education.”

The year, U.S. News & World Report ranked Rice as the 16th best university in the county.

“This bold step reflects our founding principles,” Leebron said. “When Rice opened its doors in 1912, we didn’t charge tuition. Rice changed its charter in 1965 to begin charging tuition, but immediately began offering scholarships to eligible students. This significantly builds on that legacy and on our commitment to make a Rice education accessible and affordable for students from all backgrounds.”

To read more about the program, CLICK HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s