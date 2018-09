Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

Philadelphia (CBS) – Retailers are already scrambling to find holiday workers amid record-low unemployment.

According to the Wall Street Journal in July 757,000 retail jobs were open across the country.

That’s about 100,000 more than the same time last year.

Companies like Target and Walmart are trying to attract workers by raising hourly pay and offering paid vacation for part-time workers.