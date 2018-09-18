Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) – Police need the public’s help locating two missing teenagers from Pennsauken, Camden County.

Thirteen-year-old Sandra Sanchez and 14-year-old Victor Skerrett were last seen at their homes last Friday.

Detectives from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office believe they are traveling together and could be in Camden or Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsauken Township Police Department Detective Matt Henkel at (609) 929-1249 or Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kevin Courtney at (856) 397-6770.