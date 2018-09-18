Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jorge Alfaro hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied past the New York Mets 5-2 on Tuesday night to boost their faint playoff hopes.

Philadelphia overcame an uneven outing from ace Aaron Nola and a home run by starter Steven Matz that made him the third Mets pitcher to homer in consecutive appearances.

The Phillies, who began the night trailing first-place Atlanta by 6½ games in the NL East, won for only the third time in 10 games. The Braves were hosting St. Louis.

Wilson Ramos and Justin Bour delivered pinch-hit RBI hits in a five-run sixth before Alfaro drilled a curveball from Drew Smith (1-1) to left-center for his 10th homer.

And with that, Matz’s eventful performance was wasted by the Mets.

The left-hander had zero homers in his first 70 major league games before going deep last Thursday against Miami. He entered Tuesday hitting .093 (4 for 43) this season and .140 in his career, but lifted a fastball to left against Nola in the third that just cleared the wall and withstood a video review to put New York ahead 1-0.

The other Mets pitchers to homer in back-to-back outings were Hall of Famer Tom Seaver (1972) and Ron Darling (1989).

Matz worked around five walks and gave up two hits in five scoreless innings. He also snagged a line drive between his legs to start a double play, before the bullpen faltered and the Mets’ bats went silent.

Pat Neshek (3-1) relieved Nola and got the final out of the sixth. Seranthony Dominguez, Tommy Hunter and Hector Neris each pitched a scoreless inning as the Phillies improved to 7-11 against the Mets this season.

Neris earned his 11th save.

Nola allowed two runs and six hits with nine strikeouts and two walks in 5 2/3 innings as his ERA climbed to 2.44. He’s given up eight home runs in September after allowing seven over the first five months of the season.

