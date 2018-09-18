Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have found two young brothers who went missing in the Mill Creek section of Philadelphia.

Police say 6-year-old Demetri Tiller and 11-year-old Nathanaiel Tiller were last seen inside their home by their mother on the 5000 block of Ogden Street around 9 p.m. on Monday. The boys were reported missing around 11:30 p.m.

Both children attend Blankenburg Elementary School, but did not show up on Tuesday.

Police said on Tuesday morning that both of the boys have been located and are safe and with family now.