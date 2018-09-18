Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former President Barack Obama is coming to Philadelphia on Friday.
But you’ll need free tickets to see him, and you can get them now.
The former president will appear at the Dell Music Center on behalf of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Senator Bob Casey.
Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis, starting at noon, at the Democratic Party locations in Philadelphia, Ambler, Doylestown, Exton, and Upper Darby.
ALLENTOWN:
3900 Hamilton Blvd. Suite 101, Allentown, PA 18103
AMBLER:
714 N Bethlehem Pike Suite 200, Ambler, PA 19002
DOYLESTOWN:
Scott Wallace for Congress, 80 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901
EXTON:
631 Pottstown Pike Exton, PA 19341
MT. AIRY:
6817 Germantown Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19119
PHILADELPHIA:
Progress Plaza: 1501-17 N Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19102
44th & Chestnut: 4409 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA 19104
READING:
434 Walnut St. Reading, PA 19601
UPPER DARBY:
130 S State Rd, Upper Darby, PA 19082