PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is accused of using a toddler to steal prizes from a vending machine and it was all caught on video.

A witness took a video at a New Hampshire mall Friday night.

There’s a little girl inside the machine, retrieving electronics and gift cards.

A young boy is also with the man.

“If their willing to do that what else are they doing with the kid,” said one man after seeing the video. “I think they don’t deserve to be in custody of that child.”

The video also recorded the man telling the little girl how to get out of the machine.

Police continue to investigate the case.