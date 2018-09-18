Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBS) — Julie Chen, the host of “The Talk,” made a big announcement about her future on the show on Tuesday after her husband, Les Moonves, left CBS under a cloud. Not only was this the first time viewers saw her message, but it was also the first time her co-hosts did, as it was an emotional moment on the set.

“The Talk” began its ninth season last Monday, but now the show Chen has hosted from the start will go on without her.

“I need to spend more time at home with my husband and young son, so I’ve decided to leave ‘The Talk,’” said Chen.

Chen addressed viewers through a taped message Tuesday afternoon on CBS. While she didn’t directly address the accusations against her husband, she thanked the viewers and co-hosts, some of whom cried to hear from her. At times, Chen choked up.

“To everyone behind the scenes, I send you my love,” she said. “I will miss you all very, very much.”

Her exit comes in the wake of two reports in The New Yorker magazine about Moonves, the head of CBS. He stepped down just hours after the magazine published a second article detailing six more allegations of sexual misconduct, all occurring between the 1980s and early 2000s.

Chen has stood by her husband. In July, when The New Yorker published the first set of allegations, she tweeted she “fully supported” her husband.

“And I will stand by that statement today, tomorrow, forever,” Chen said at the time.

Just last Thursday, Chen signed off on “Big Brother” using her full last name: “From outside the ‘Big Brother’ house with Brent, I’m Julie Chen Moonves.”

Les Moonves released a statement on Sept. 9, saying, “Untrue allegations from decades ago are now being made against me that are not consistent with who I am.”

It is unclear who will fill in the spot next to Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and new co-host Eve, but Chen gave a vote of confidence to frequent guest host, Carrie Ann Inaba.

Chen gave a shout-out to each co-host and thanked them for their years of friendship.

“I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many, many more years to come. You ladies got this and I cannot be more proud to call you my friends. I love you,” Chen said in the taped message.

Chen recorded the message on the set of “Big Brother” and she will continue to host that show on CBS.