PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mom punishes her young son for his bullying behavior.

Her lesson has gone viral and it’s getting both good and bad reactions.

This Texas mom says she wasn’t going to put up with her fifth-grade son’s name calling. She says he called fellow students idiots and stupid.

So she made her son wear a t-shirt that read, “I am a bully.”

She says her lesson worked.

But experts say putting a label on a child is harmful.

School officials say they checked on the student and plan to follow up, but his mother says that follow-up won’t be necessary because her son learned his lesson.