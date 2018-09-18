  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mom punishes her young son for his bullying behavior.

Her lesson has gone viral and it’s getting both good and bad reactions.

This Texas mom says she wasn’t going to put up with her fifth-grade son’s name calling. She says he called fellow students idiots and stupid.

6075464529464daaa5efc03cabce926b Mom Punishes Son For Bullying Behavior With I Am A Bully T Shirt

Credit: CBS

So she made her son wear a t-shirt that read, “I am a bully.”

She says her lesson worked.

But experts say putting a label on a child is harmful.

School officials say they checked on the student and plan to follow up, but his mother says that follow-up won’t be necessary because her son learned his lesson.

 

 

