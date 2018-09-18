Filed Under:Eagles 2018, Local TV
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Carson Wentz and Jordan Matthews were bible study buddies.

The two bonded immediately in Wentz’s rookie season in 2016 and may have a chance to bond again.

The birds worked out Matthews Tuesday.

He’s a free agent after being released by the Patriots.

The Eagles traded him to Buffalo before the start of last season.

Matthews is just 26 years old and spent his first 3 years in Philly.

