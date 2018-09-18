  • CBS 3On Air

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (CBS) — A state fair in Albuquerque, New Mexico took a frightening turn for passengers on board a popular ride.

The ride malfunctioned on Saturday afternoon, stranding people as they dangled high in the air.

“We were just in shock and praying, saying, ‘please don’t let it happen, please like somebody, come out here and get this thing down!'” said witness Robert Hernandez.

The ride called Tango suddenly stopped right in midair, right in front of Hernandez who recorded it on his cellphone.

“You can see all these workers down there, they were trying to do the best they can to get this thing going,” said Hernandez.

The state fair says an electrical problem caused the ride to malfunction.

Using a rope, fair employees had to manually pull and push the ride into its landing position. State fair staff says passengers were stuck for about ten minutes before everyone got down safely.

The New Mexico State Fair says the Tango ride only had the problem once during the fair, and that the ride was inspected and fixed shortly after.

People were back riding the Tango that same day.

 

